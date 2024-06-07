Former Lt. Gov. Laughed at For Denying Trump Is Convicted Felon

Former Lt. Governor of New York Betsy McCaughey, a Republican who served with former Governor George Pataki, appeared on CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip on Thursday and said, “Every day now the Biden administration is labelling Trump a convicted felon.”

[Note: The presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, was found guilty by a jury in New York and convicted on 34 felony counts for falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and influence the 2016 presidential election.]

When Phillip laughs and interjects, “That’s a fact,” McCaughey raises her finger and says, “No.” Phillip continues to laugh and repeats, concerning Trump’s status as a convicted felon, “That is a fact.”

McCaughey: Every day, the Biden Administration is labeling Trump a convicted felon,



Phillip: That is a fact pic.twitter.com/9LFa5y3lsu — Acyn (@Acyn) June 7, 2024

Note: McCaughey was an economic adviser for the 2016 Donald Trump presidential campaign; her ex-husband, wealthy investment banker Wilbur Ross, served as Trump’s Secretary of Commerce.

Trump, who is expected to appeal the conviction, will face Judge Juan Merchan again in New York on July 11 for his sentencing, days before the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 15.