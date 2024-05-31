Fox News Allows Eric Trump To Lie On Air Without Questions — Will It Stop?

Before the guilty verdict against Donald Trump was announced, Eric Trump, the second son of the presumptive GOP nominee and former president, continued to complain on Fox News about his father being required to sit in a “freezing cold” courtroom in Manhattan, where he faced the 34 felony counts for falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

The younger Trump said on Fox, without being interrupted or corrected, that “the entire city of New York of shut down. You have half of the NYPD guarding the lower half of Manhattan around this trial. They’re shutting down the FDR Drive every single day.”

Eric Trump just said the ‘Entire city of New York is shut down’ because of Trump’s trial.



Only idiots would believe this.



The members of this repulsive family say the most incomprehensibly stupid lies on Fox and no host has the guts to correct them.



pic.twitter.com/9U9gqa0M5K — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) May 30, 2024

The trial is now over and as MAGA Republicans try to make a post-verdict case to the public that the proceedings were illegitimate — despite due process and a unanimous jury convicting Trump on all 34 counts — what remains significant about Eric Trump’s Fox rant is how accommodating Rupert Mudoch’s platform was to the younger Trump’s truth-adjacent hyperbole.

The post-trial question is: Will a Fox News that allowed Eric Trump to present a set of alternate facts about the environment around the trial also allow Trump’s supporters to continue to present their alternate facts about the trial itself and other important issues?

Note: The city of New York was not “shut down,” and there are approximately 36,000 officers in the NYPD, which would mean, according to Trump, 18,000 officers were “guarding” lower Manhattan. NYPD Assistant Chief James McCarthy told CNN in April that the main security adjustments for the trial revolved around escorting Trump to and from the courthouse, and working with his Secret Service detail to do it.

“Once [Trump]’s in [the court] I’d like to make things as back to normal as possible,” McCarthy explained about traffic interruptions caused by Trump’s transit. “Once he’s in, we’re good. When he’s leaving, we’re frozen, but I want to make that time as small as possible.”

Above is another example of Eric Trump on Fox News complaining about his father’s trial without interruption.