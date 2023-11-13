James Comer’s Chief of Staff to Stop “Greedy Hands of Career Politicians”

Conservative Republican Mark Metcalf was elected Kentucky Treasurer on Election Day 2023. The combat veteran and former federal prosecutor who was a judge on the US Immigration Court in Miami has vowed to do a number of things as Kentucky Treasurer including “Protect tax dollars from the greedy hands of career politicians; Crack down on illegals siphoning tax dollars away from lawful Kentuckians;” and “Divest state resources from woke businesses,” among others.

The Treasurer-elect recently announced that Kentucky State Representative Josh Bray and Congressman James Comer’s Chief of Staff Caroline Cash will lead his transition team and begin the work. Metcalf wrote: “I appreciate Josh Bray and Caroline Cash for their willingness to help out as I prepare to get to work as Kentucky’s Treasurer.”

I am pleased to announce that Rep. Josh Bray and Congressman Comer’s Chief of Staff Caroline Cash will lead my transition team. I appreciate @BrayForKy & @CarolineCash for their willingness to help out as I prepare to get to work as Kentucky’s Treasurer. pic.twitter.com/Ymo9KfGUae — Mark Metcalf (@MarkMetcalf4KY) November 10, 2023

According to her LinkedIn account, Cash was Comer’s campaign manager in 2016 when he ran for Congress. For the past seven years she has held the position of Chief of Staff and General Counsel for Comer. She is a graduate of University of Kentucky College of Law and Murray State University (B.A. Political Science).