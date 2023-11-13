Biden Campaign Uses Ron DeSantis Video To Attack Trump

The X account called Biden-Harris HQ is the online attack dog of the Biden 2024 re-election effort, describing itself as the “official digital rapid response channel of the Biden-Harris campaign” with a mission to “cut through the malarkey.”

Cutting through the “malarkey” in the current fragmented digital media environment is a towering proposition, requiring a chainsaw as well as a scalpel.

And there is an increasing sense among political operatives that it can’t be a solo operation either. The proliferation of malarkey at scale thus makes for strange bedfellows — as evinced by the fact that Biden-Harris HQ recently retweeted a video mashup created by the anti-woke crusader and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis‘s 2024 GOP campaign for President.

The DeSantis War Room X account dropped a slick selection of segments featuring former President Donald Trump making multiple confused remarks — Trump has recently conflated Barack Obama with Joe Biden, George W. Bush with Jeb Bush, Sioux City with Sioux Falls, and China with North Korea.

In broad terms, DeSantis’s and Biden’s policies very rarely find accord. But here they find something to agree on.

What is going on with Donald Trump?



In just the past 2 months, he’s forgotten who is in the White House **6 times** — confusing Biden for both Bush AND Obama. pic.twitter.com/tBzkzZLHfw — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) November 12, 2023

So instead of merely relying on its own video mashups, the Biden-Harris account shared the Trump-mocking DeSantis video too. DeSantis’s team captioned the post: “What is going on with Donald Trump? In just the past 2 months, he’s forgotten who is in the White House **6 times** — confusing Biden for both Bush AND Obama.”

There’s an old adage in politics (and elsewhere) that applies here: the enemy of my enemy is my friend. Both DeSantis and Biden share Trump as a rival to be toppled, so sharing ammunition is just good business.

Not that Biden-Harris HQ relies only on Trump’s rival GOP presidential candidates for its Trump-mocking news. It recently shared a quote and photo from Forbes, which added another Trump gaffe to the DeSantis total, citing a total of seven recent errors by Trump.