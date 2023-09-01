U.S. Open Winner Gabriela Sabatini Flaunts Abs in Crop Top, Bikini

Former world No. 3 professional tennis player Gabriela Sabatini is in New York City for the 2023 U.S. Open and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) with fellow legends including Billie Jean King and rising stars including Coco Gauff.

See photos below — the 53-year-old Argentine is in the plunging black belted dress.

Sabatini, who defeated two-time defeating champion Steffi Graf to win the women’s singles 1990 U.S. Open title (the first Argentine to do so) and won the doubles title at Wimbledon in 1988 with Graf, continues to play doubles.

As seen below, Sabatini posed with former pro tennis player Gisela Dulko, whom she played against at the 2023 Trophée des Légends at Roland Garros. (Sabatini and her partner Mats Wilander defeated Dulko and Andrei Medvedev.)

As seen above (in a crop top) and below (in a bikini), Sabatini stays fit. As more than one of her fans replied: “Still gorgeous!”

Sabatini says about retiring from tennis (which she did in 1996): “What helped me was knowing exactly what I wanted to do after my sports career: expand my perfume line and make it internationally known.”

Above is a photo of Sabatini featured in an ad campaign for her eponymous perfume.