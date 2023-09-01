Steffi Graf to Play Pickleball vs. Maria Sharapova For $1M Purse, Agassi Announces

While tennis fans around the world watch the world’s best players compete at the 2023 U.S. Open in New York City, former world No. 1 tennis player and eight-time major champion Andre Agassi, 53, made a big announcement on social media.

As seen in the selfie video below, Agassi reveals that “his secret weapon and better half,” Steffi Graf, who’s regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, will play with him at the upcoming Pickleball Slam 2. (Agassi and Graf, who live in Las Vegas, Nevada, have been married for 21 years.)

The power couple (who with Graf’s 22 have 30 combined Grand Slam singles titles) will face John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova (who have a total of 12 Grand Slam singles titles between them) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood (The Guitar Hotel) on February 4, 2024. They will compete for a $1 million purse.

At the inaugural Pickleball Slam in April, Agassi teamed up with Andy Roddick to play against Michael Chang and McEnroe at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Agassi and Roddick defeated McEnroe and Chang 3-1 to win the $1 million purse.

Note: Pickleball Slam 2 will air in primetime on ESPN, as one Hard Rock executive says “an ideal timeslot coming out of the network’s coverage of the NFL Pro Bowl and an NBA regular season game.”