NFL Star’s Wife Wears Nothing But Jersey at Game, “Bang Bang”

NFL tight end George Kittle played college football at the University of Iowa before he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft. in 2020 Kittle signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the 49ers with an $18 million signing bonus, making him the highest-paid tight end in the league.

When not on a football field, Kittle spends time with his wife of four years, Claire (née Till) Kittle, whom he met while at Iowa — Claire played basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

When Claire cheering on Kittle at Levi’s Stadium at the 49ers preseason game against the LA Chargers, she wore one of her husband’s jersey and nothing else… well, besides a pair of white knee-high stiletto boots. She captioned the photos (and video!) below: “Seeing you suited up for the first time each season is a core memory for me. Year 7 baby bang bang.”

And when not with her husband, Mrs. Kittle enjoys time at the beach in a bikini with her girlfriends, as seen below. She captioned the series: “Stay up all night, order more wine, laugh so hard your stomach hurts & most importantly soak in every second with those women you choose to call sisters.” Her husband replied: “Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeesh.”

Get ready to see more of the Kittles: the 49ers face the Pittsburgh Steelers for their first regular season game on Sunday, September 10 at 1 pm in Pittsburgh. While calling the 49ers game against the Chargers, 49ers TV analyst Tim Ryan (CBS KPIX) warned: “The Steelers will be an absolute handful.”