Kari Lake Wants Google Data That Tracked Physical Movements of Voters

Former Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (who has yet to concede her loss to Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs, who won the 2022 election) attended a public meeting held by Arizona’s House Ad Hoc Committee on Oversight, Accountability and Big Tech.

Lake addressed the committee and proclaimed: “Big tech doesn’t have the interest of the American people at heart. As a matter of fact, they are trying to destroy America through censorship.”

The right wing’s increasingly authoritarian and retrograde policies on civil rights, voting rights and reproductive rights are unpopular with the electorate. It must be @Google’s fault! The Ad Hoc Committee on Oversight, Accountability and Big Tech is about to begin. #AZLeg pic.twitter.com/VfDuBKDRTM — Arizona House Democrats (@AZHouseDems) September 5, 2023

Lake claims that big tech has “a much bigger ability to decide who is running our country, running our states, running our cities, than we the people do. We are on a fast track toward globalism and frankly, Marxism.”

While repeating her claim that the Arizona gubernatorial election of 2022 was “a fraud,” Lake said Governor Hobbs “collaborated with big tech to censor the people of Arizona, myself included.”

Lake points her finger at Google and its ability to “track everything we do.” She says: “They know what we want before we want it, and if we don’t want what they’re pushing they’ll find a way to make us want what they’re pushing, and they know who is showing up on election day.”

While Lake voiced her disapproval of the power of Google (“more than any entity in the world when it comes to choosing our leaders here in America”), she also said she would like to see the data the company has reportedly collected regarding the 2022 election which she lost.

Lake says, “I’d really like to know from them just how many Arizonians got out of line” because, according to her, the majority of voting equipment at the voting polls didn’t work that day and people couldn’t wait any longer in line because they had children to pick up at school or had dinner to make. Lakes asserts of Google: “They have that data, it’s out there.” Lake wants to know the physical movements of voters — or almost voters — on election day.

Lake also claims that if the tables were reversed and she found out the Google was “giving an assist” to Republicans who were winning an election, she would be the first to say, “Damnit, we gotta stop this.”