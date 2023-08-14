LSU Coach Says “By No Means Are We Ready For Competition Yet”

NCAA football coach Brian Kelly left Notre Dame in 2021 to become head coach of Louisiana State University’s football team, the LSU Tigers. Kelly replaced Ed Orgeron, who led the Tigers to the 2019 national title with a 15–0 record.

In 2021, defensive coordinator coach Matt House joined Kelly and the Tigers after winning a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs (as linebackers coach) in 2019.

This week, House spoke with the press about his second year in Baton Rouge and addressed which players are standing out in Fall Camp. House began the press conference by announcing, just eight practices into the camp, “we’re growing but by no means are we ready for competition yet.”

When asked about the cornerback position, House said “guys are still competing for roles at this point.” House noted that Ashton Stamps (below) is “growing up fast” and Zy Alexander “has done some good things.” House added that he’s “excited” about the freshman class including Deshawn Womack who “has great energy.”

When asked about 6’5, 315 lb. defensive tackle Mason Smith and how his return to the line is affecting the whole defense, Smith complimented Smith on his “elite size and athleticism,” and then replied: “He’ll be the first to tell you he’s knocking some rust off.” Like everyone else on the team, House says, Smith wants to improve.