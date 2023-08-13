David Justice Irks Braves Fans with Yankees Hat, Welcomed by A-Rod

On ESPN 2, sports commentator Michael Kay and former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez host the 3-hour show Sunday Night Baseball with Kay-Rod. On Sunday, August 11, the two will cover the Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets game live from Citi Field.

In addition to discussion and analysis of the game, Kay and Rodriguez welcome “special guests” connected to the game and/or the cities. For the Braves vs. Mets game, the guests are: Dominique Wilkins — the NBA legend who played for the Atlanta Hawks — and Bobby Valentine, David Justice, Bo Bichette, John Franco, Marquis Grissom, and David O’Brien.

KayRod tonight! https://t.co/Px6hd8MvtS — The Michael Kay Show (@TMKSESPN) August 13, 2023

Justice, who made his major league debut in 1989, playing for the Atlanta Braves, was later famously traded from the Cleveland Indians to the Yankees in 2000 — the same year the Yankees won the World Series. (Justice also won a World Series ring with the Braves in 1990.)

[Note: A-Rod played for the Yankees from 2004 to 2016 after Justice left.]

When Justice shared the recent photos below, of him flaunting his new Omega Psi Phi fraternity diamond rings, more than one fan voiced disappointment regarding his hat choice.

One fan replied: “Not the Yankees hat???!!!” Another chimed in: “Braves hat better.” While another replied: “Killing me with that hat.” As seen below, when Justice wears a baseball hat, he’s usually representing the Braves. (P.S. That’s his wife, Rebecca, below.)

Sunday Night Baseball with Kay-Rod airs Sundays at 7 pm ET on ESPN 2.