Coco Gauff Turns Heads in Golden Silk Dress, ‘Gorgeous!’

After winning her first WTA 1000 title at the 2023 Cincinnati Masters, American professional tennis player Coco Gauff turned heads at a special event honoring the 50th anniversary of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

As seen below, the 19-year-old Florida native stunned in a golden yellow silk cami dress with a ribbon running across the top.

Gauff wrote: “It was an honor to attend and speak at the 50th anniversary of the @WTA. Billie Jean King and the Original 9 have paved the way for women across the globe to DREAM BIG. Let’s continue to drive the future of women’s sports with another successful 50 years!”

The Original 9 was a group of nine women’s professional tennis players who broke away from the governing bodies of tennis in 1970 to launch their own professional tour, the Virginia Slims Circuit, which later evolved into the modern WTA Tour.

Gauff walked the “purple carpet” with King and other iconic tennis pros including Chris Evert. Swipe below.

Get ready to see more of Gauff: she will compete next at the 2023 U.S. Open in New York City. Last year at the U.S. Open, Gauff made it to the quarterfinals where she lost to French pro Caroline Garcia (winner of the 2022 Cincinnati Masters).

Note: Iga Świątek defeated Ons Jabeur in the final to win the women’s singles tennis title at the 2022 U.S. Open.