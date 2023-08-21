MLB Analyst Spotlights Touki Toussaint’s ‘Pretty’ 77-MPH Curveball

Tonight the Seattle Mariners travel to Chicago to face off against the White Sox. While the Mariners have won six games in a row in back-to-back sweeps of the Royals and Astros, the White Sox have won just two of their last eight games.

Pitching for the White Sox is 27-year-old right-hander Touki Toussaint, who Chicago claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians on June 20. Toussaint was originally called up to the big leagues to serve as an emergency starter for Triston McKenzie (sprained right elbow).

While Sports Illustrated describes Toussaint’s season as being “a little bit up and down” — so far he’s 1-5 with a “respectable” 4.47 ERA — other MLB analysts are pointing out the beauty of Toussaint’s talent.

As seen below, MLB analyst Rob Friedman (host of Pitching Ninja) shared a clip of Toussaint on the mound throwing a 77 mph curveball which Friedman calls “pretty.”

Touki Toussaint, Pretty 77mph Curveball. 🗝️🔑 pic.twitter.com/jxDzYcPxgP — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 16, 2023

More than one of Friedman’s followers voiced their surprise to see the video. As one replied: “Wasn’t expecting to see Touki Toussaint on Pitching Ninja tonight.” Another chimed in: “Touki definitely owns the award for worst pitchers with the most pitching ninja highlights … still can’t believe this guy isn’t better.”

Below is a highlight reel of what Friedman has called “the filthiest pitch of the year, so far.”

Note: Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -186 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +157 moneyline odds.

The Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox game will broadcast live from Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, August 21 at 8 pm ET on FS1.