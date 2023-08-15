Avril Lavigne Flaunts Major Décolletage In Plunging Dress, ‘Smoke Show’

When not on stage or in the studio, pop punk star Avril Lavigne is often modeling. As seen below, the 38-year-old Canadian singer/songwriter was photographed for the luxury lifestyle fashion magazine GRAZIA Bulgaria.

The magazine reports that Lavigne “has managed to stay true to who she is – an honest, loving, never-taking-herself-too-seriously bona fide superstar. Rest assured that with new music and major fashion moments on the horizon, our digital cover star is ready to slay it all. Once again.”

Swipe below to see more of Lavigne revealing major décolletage in that stunning navel-plunging black dress (slides #4 and #7).

Lavigne’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new photos. Fellow singer Nelly Furtado (‘I’m Like a Bird’) replied: “Smoke show” with a fire emoji, and Elle King (‘Ex’s & Oh’s’) replied: “Oh wowwww👏👏👏 show them how it’s done!”

Get ready to see more of Lavigne: she will be inducted into the 2023 Canada’s Walk of Fame with Roots co-founders Michael Budman and Don Green, actress Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves, Killers of the Flower Moon), and music and arts philanthropist Gary Slaight, among others. A special event featuring tributes and live performances will take place on September 28 at Toronto’s famous music venue, Massey Hall.