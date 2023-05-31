Kerry Washington Stuns in Plunging Swimsuit, ‘Don’t Let Fitz See This’

Hollywood star Kerry Washington has been working since she was a child. In the mid 1990s, she launched her career on a PBS educational series called Standard Deviants. Since then she’s landed roles in Oscar-nominated movies including Django Unchained, and Ray, among others.

Still, the character she’s most often associated with is Olivia Pope in the long-running ABC series Scandal.

When not on a TV or movie set, Washington often models. As seen below in a blue bathing suit with a plunging neckline and beaded straps (by Farm RIO), Washington is reminding her millions of followers on Instagram to protect their skin this summer. (It’s an ad for Neutrogena SPF products.)

She writes: “Skin cancer is the most common yet most PREVENTABLE form of cancer. THAT’S CRAZY! These are some of my fave @neutrogena SPF products, but really the best sunscreen is the one you’ll actually wear! So try a few options. Find what works for you! We wanna keep you protected all summer long!”

Washington’s fans are going wild over the photo. One replied: “Drop dead gorgeous!” and another chimed in “Sexy af.”

[Note: It’s not the first time Washington posed in a swimsuit as seen in the green bikini above.]

But the one comment that has received the most likes so far is: “Don’t let Fitz see this.”

Fitz is Fitzgerald Grant III (Tony Goldwyn, above), the President of the United States (and later a former President) and Olivia Pope’s (Washington) love interest on Scandal. The show has been off-air for five years but fans still relate to it!

