Gal Gadot Wears Nothing Under Black Lace Dress, “Ready For Action”

Movie watchers around the world know actress Gal Gadot for her superhero role as Wonder Woman, as Gisele Yashar in the Fast & Furious film franchise (she has a cameo in the tenth installment, Fast X), and most recently in the new spy action thriller Heart of Stone.

When not on a movie set, the former Miss Israel beauty pageant winner is often modeling, as seen on the Summer 2023 cover of L’Officiel magazine below. The title of the accompanying interview is “Gal Gadot Ready for Action.”

Swipe to see Gadot in a sexy cutout dress and swipe again to see her strike a pose in a sleeveless white dress with a plunging neckline.

The photographer, Celeste Sloman, referred to Gadot as “the most incredible.” There are even more photos of Gadot below. Be sure to swipe to see her in a sheer black lace dress (slide #5).

Gadot is reprising her role as Wonder Woman for The Flash starring Ezra Miller as the titular character (which will be released in the United States on June 16, 2023). She will appear next on the big screen in the musical Snow White with Rachel Zegler (Maria in Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story). Gadot plays the Evil Queen! Disney’s Snow White is scheduled for a March 22, 2024 release.