Lisa Rinna Pouts in Short Blazer Mini Dress, ‘Harry Is a Lucky Man’

Hollywood power couple Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna are celebrating Valentine’s Day on the daytime talk show Today with Hoda & Jenna.

Hamlin is promoting his new AMC series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches with Alexandra Daddario, and his former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wife is promoting her new wine collection, Rinna (see below).

When not on a TV set or pouring glasses of Rinna for friends and family, Rinna is often dancing or striking a pose.

Rinna’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photo series above. She’s modeling a YSL blue denim blazer mini dress with just one button, wide labels and shoulder pads — and without pants. (Note the famous pout, too.) Swipe to see Rinna tugging on those long black leather gloves in front of a blue tiled bathroom wall.

More than one fan replied: “Slay!” Another chimed in, “Harry is a lucky man.” And when New York designer Marc Jacobs saw the pics, he wrote: “with you all the way.”

As seen above, Rinna knows how to take a snap in the bathroom. That white hot strapless dress is by designer Mugler.