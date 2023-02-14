Triple-threat Lea Michele — former Glee star — has taken over the role of Fanny Brice in the Broadway production of Funny Girl. The legendary singer Barbra Streisand made her big screen debut as the ‘funny lady’ character in the 1968 movie opposite Omar Sharif, who played Fanny’s first love, Nicky Arnstein. Streisand won an Academy Award for her performance.

Fifty-five years after Streisand sang ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade’ while standing on a moving tugboat in the New York Harbor (watch dramatic clip above), Michele tells Interview magazine it’s “the hardest f*&%ing role in New York.” (She performs the show seven days a week.)

The full Interview interview with Michele will run in the March 2023 issue. As seen in the photos above and below, Michele models a number of provocative ensembles including two “no pants” looks.

The white blouse (by designer Loro Piana) tucked into a pair of “higher power panties” by Spanx is matched with tights by Calzedonia and bejeweled stilettos by YSL.

When Michele posed in pants (see below), she models a pair of baggy jeans. Which more than one fan says are “perfect.”

P.S. Funny Girl the movie was such a success, Streisand reprised the role as Fanny Brice for the 1975 sequel Funny Lady with Sharif, James Caan (who plays Fanny’s second husband), and Ben Vereen (who made his movie debut), among others.