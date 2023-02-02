Kit Harington Goes Shirtless With Rose Leslie In Louis Vuitton

English actor Kit Harington is best known for his iconic role as Jon Snow in the beloved HBO series Game of Thrones (2011-2019). Since then, he married his GoT co-star Rose Leslie and they had a baby together — a son.

While Harington and Leslie try to keep their personal lives private (neither have Instagram accounts), the couple recently stepped out together in chic enigmatic suits — Harington opted to leave his shirt behind. They were photographed above and below at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show in Paris.

In the U.S., Harington is currently making the rounds on daytime talk shows (including The View) to promote his new film, Baby Ruby. It’s difficult to categorize the movie: it’s dramatic, fantastic, horrific, and thrilling. The promotional team behind Baby Ruby is pitching it as a “Rosemary’s Baby for Instagram moms.”

Baby Ruby is about a successful lifestyle vlogger, Jo (Noémie Merlant), who becomes pregnant with her first child with her husband Spencer (Harington). When they bring the baby, Ruby, home, things take a dark turn — similar to the 1968 Roman Polanski psychological thriller Rosemary’s Baby starring Mia Farrow, who plays a pregnant woman who suspects her neighbors are part of a Satanic cult and want her baby for a sacrificial ritual.

Actress Merlant says of the film about motherhood and the “disorientation of parenting a young child”: “What I love is that there are a lot of risks in this movie.” New father Harington adds: “I felt very drawn to it for those reasons.”

Baby Ruby will be released on Friday, February 3.