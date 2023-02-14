James Harden’s New Adidas Draw Comparisons To Gary Payton ‘The Glove’ Nikes

NBA superstar James Harden asked “Aint this what yall been waiting for?” and dropped a bag of new Harden Adidas kicks on the hardwood. The response was positive in the comments — with people using ALL CAPs to tell Harden DROP. (“Drop ’em already,” is the translation.)

Others are noting the resemblance of the new Harden lows to the Gary Payton ‘The Glove‘ shoes by Nike. (“These the gary payton glove shoes?” asks one fan in the comments.)

It’s a funny comparison if you consider not the shoes but the players. Payton was known as a lockdown defender — hence his nickname (and sneaker name), The Glove.

Harden is, well, not known as a lockdown defender. But he is a former NBA MVP who routinely led the league (or close) in scoring. Now Harden merely leads the NBA in assists. Apparently these new shoes are versatile.

Harden was at one moment in time the biggest basketball star in the Adidas Universe. He’s still a popular player, but these days over at the Adidas Basketball account on Instagram, they’re featuring three Adidas athletes fans will see in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game: Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, and Anthony Edwards.