Bucks Star Says Travis Kelce Is Like Klay Thompson – Here’s Why

Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis jumped on the NBA meme train and brilliantly showed off his analogy skills on Super Bowl weekend. Digging into the meme where NFL players get compared to athletes in other sports, Portis nailed nailed his answer to the query: Who is Travis Kelce‘s NBA equivalent?

In the Chiefs dramatic 38-35 victory over the Eagles — and Travis’s victory over his brother Jason — Travis Kelce ended the big game with six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Prime Klay. I’m always WIDE open I don’t miss!! https://t.co/8x8FzXo96E — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) February 13, 2023

Portis named his Kelce twin (and the reason) with the perfect — and perfectly succinct — description. Portis wrote from the perspective of Kelce/Klay Thompson that Kelce is: “Prime Klay. I’m always WIDE open I don’t miss!!”

Playing the meme game earlier, Portis also named the twin for Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who threw all those passes to Kelce. This time Portis’s answer was one word: “Curry.”

As in Steph Curry. A deadly scorer from long range and a ferocious competitor who has won two league MVP Awards? That describes both men.

Also of note: Portis seems to be a closet Warriors fans.