James Harden Gives Sneak Peek at New Adidas Sneakers, “Nasty Behavior”

Many NBA basketball stars wear fashion-forward designer clothes while walking into an arena, knowing they will be photographed. James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers is no exception.

When the 33-year-old California native shared the photos and video below, he wrote: “‘above all create something to be proud of, that’s my goal…’ wanted to perfect the on and off the court shoe I think we did it” and tagged his sneaker partner Adidas.

In 2015, Harden (then with the Houston Rockets) signed a 13-year endorsement deal with the sports apparel company worth about $200 million.

(Above: James is also wearing a Vuitton embroidered hooded snow jacket, matching pants and duffel bag.)

Harden fans are liking the “fit look” and “can’t wait for the shoes to drop” but as one fan pointed out: “wearing ya balling kicks to work is nasty behavior” and explained when asked by another fan, “balling kicks only touch the court.”