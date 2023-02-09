Jalen Brunson Actually Wearing Villanova Jacket When He Hears Josh Hart Joining Knicks

The New York Knicks are rolling this season behind their new floor general Jalen Brunson and power forward Julius Randle. Brunson is a Villanova alum who won two titles with the Wildcats in 2016 and 2018. And he still rocks the Nova gear like he’s a senior impressing the co-eds. (Brunson was College Player of the Year in 2018.)

See below at the bowling alley with Brunson wearing a pristine Villanova varsity jacket as he finds out that his pal and fellow Villanova alum, former teammate and champion Josh Hart will be joining the Knicks.

Hart was one of the team’s most valuable players during the Wildcats National Championship run in 2016.

Jalen Brunson finding out the Knicks traded for Josh Hart 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hcBJCVbG8M — Overtime (@overtime) February 9, 2023

Acquired by the Knicks at the draft deadline from the Portland Trail Blazers, Hart is known as a hustle player who does whatever it takes, an attitude the Knicks under head coach Tom Thibodeau have embraced.

Coming out of high school and signing with Villanova, Hart told the Philadelphia Inquirer, “I might not hit the winning three but I’m going to be the one that goes and gets a rebound when we need it and goes on the floor for a loose ball, anything to win.”

The last part proved to be true, and there were some threes along the way, too. Not only that, Hart bonded with teammates like Brunson, who is over the moon about teaming up again.