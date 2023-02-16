Daymond John Drops Elon Musk Icebreaker on Twitter, ‘Money v. Meeting’

Daymond John, founder and CEO of retail brand FUBU, is also known for his role as a Shark investor on the ABC entrepreneurial show Shark Tank with billionaire Mark Cuban, real estate maven Barbara Corcoran, Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary, security guru Robert Herjavec, and the Queen of QVC, Lori Greiner.

When not hearing pitches from hungry entrepreneurs on Shark Tank, Daymond John is often active on social media, where he shares inspirational business quotes and stories, as seen below.

Most recently, John pitched this icebreaker, “either or” question below to his almost 700,000 followers on Twitter: “A meeting with Elon Musk or 500k, what would you pick?”

A meeting with Elon Musk or 500k, what would you pick ? 👀 — Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) February 16, 2023

In the first five minutes after John posted the question to his entrepreneurial following, the question was viewed by almost 3000 people, and from a random early sampling, the answers are split — about half would take the money, the other half want to meet Twitter’s new owner.

However, many of those replying to John’s icebreaker are not willing to pick one over the other. As one replied: “500k, handed to me by Elon Musk.” Another said he would settle for “$250k and the meeting.”