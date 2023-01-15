Erykah Badu Flaunts Gold Tuning Fork Grill on Teeth, “That’s Hard AF”

Singer/songwriter Erykah Badu is known as the Queen of Neo Soul. Although 12 years have passed since she released a studio album (New Amerykah Part Two in 2010), Badu continues to entertain her fans on social media.

As seen below, Badu kicked in the New Year with a new gold grill. She reports that she came up with the idea of the “tuning fork” that runs across her top teeth and gives credit to Royal Teeth Lab in Atlanta, Georgia for the design and execution of the exotic dental accessory.

Badu’s fans and famous friends are going wild over her tuning fork grill. Singer Madison McFerrin (daughter of ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’ vocalist and percussionist Bobbie McFerrin) replied: “That’s hard af.”

Days prior to flaunting her new grill, Badu shared the “golden” themed fan art above and captioned it: “Meet me for lunch.”

Rapper turned Fast & Furious star Ludacris (who’s touring with Janet Jackson) replied with a series of fire emojis.

Note: The photo of Badu and Jackson (above) was taken at the Paris Fashion Week 2022.