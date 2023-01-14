JoJo Siwa Overdoes Shaving Cream in Shower, Distracted by Miley Cyrus

Mega star Miley Cyrus released her new song ‘Flowers’, which is being described by fans on YouTube as an “anti-break-up” anthem and it’s suggested that it’s about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The former power couple married in 2018 and divorced in 2020. The lyrics of ‘Flowers‘ includes the line: “Built a home and watched it burn.”

As seen in the beginning of the ‘Flowers’ video above, Cyrus somberly sashays in a gold cutout wrap dress with a hood covering and dark sunglasses. When she delivers the line: “I started to cry but then I remembered I can buy myself flowers,” her mood lightens as does her wardrobe. Next thing you know, Cyrus is on the ground in a black bra and underwear… and then in nothing at all in the shower.

After just one day on YouTube, the video has garnered more than 18 million views. Entertainer JoJo Siwa is responsible for at least one of those 18 million views.

Siwa was so moved by Cyrus’s video, she made her own video in response to ‘Flowers.’ In the video (above), Siwa is so distracted with thoughts of Cyrus in the ‘Flowers’ video, Siwa pours too much milk in her cereal and too much shaving cream in the shower. Siwa captioned it: “POV me trying to do anything but all I can think about is @mileycyrus new Flowers Music video….”