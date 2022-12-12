Janet Jackson Changes Her Look as Ludacris Duet Rumors Fly

It’s been seven years since pop star Janet Jackson (Miss Jackson, if you’re nasty) released a studio album. In 2015, she released her 11th album, Unbreakable, her first on her independent label Rhythm Nation. And it’s been three years since Jackson’s last tour, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of Rhythm Nation.

So when Miss Jackson shared the news that she’s going back on tour in 2023 and releasing new music, her fans went wild with excitement.

With the 2023 Together Again Tour announcement came new photos of Jackson with a new look. Over the past year or two, Jackson has been wearing almost exclusively black ensembles with her hair in braids and tight buns (see above).

But for the 2023 tour announcement, she’s showing a softer side. See the “pretty in pink” photo above and the soft denim jacket below.

Fans are also letting rumors fly that Jackson will produce a duet with Ludacris, who will be joining her on tour. As one suggested: “she may have a new song featuring him?” Janet Jackson fans are keeping their fingers crossed.