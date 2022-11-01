2paragraphs Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Sharon Stone Cries In Jazz Trumpeter’s Music Video, ‘Our Flag’

by in Culture | November 1, 2022

Sharon Stone, photo: Gage Skidmore [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood movie star Sharon Stone (Casino, Basic Instinct) is featured prominently and with tears rolling down her face in the video below. It’s a sneak peek of French-Lebanese jazz trumpeter and composer Ibrahimi Maalouf‘s music video titled ‘Our Flag,’ which will be released on Friday, November 4, just four days before Election Day in the U.S.

When Stone shared the video, she captioned it: “VOTE VOTE VOTE.”

Maalouf has been touring in the US and meeting more Hollywood stars including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (below).

It’s not Maalouf’s first time in the U.S., as seen on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert below.

