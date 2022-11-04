Reba McEntire Fans Worry After ‘Vocal Rest’ Order, Citing Julie Andrews Tragedy

Country star, actress, and cultural icon Reba McEntire is following doctor’s orders and going on “vocal rest” this weekend. The result — three rescheduled shows — doesn’t worry fans as much as the idea that anything bad might happen to McEntire’s treasured voice.

“Praying for you,” wrote one concerned fan, “Taking care of yourself is the most important thing…God bless.”

McEntire and her doctor are presumably being extra cautious, with no other shows being moved and the affected concerts being pushed off for only a month — into early December. (If McEntire’s voice was in real peril, her “vocal rest” period surely would go beyond just taking a weekend off.)

And besides, anyone really needing a Reba fix can turn on the TV for some Big Sky…

Still, the doctor’s short prescription for “vocal rest” didn’t stop fans from being triggered about worst case scenarios. And when it comes to protecting great voices, it’s not surprising that the tragic vocal fate of Julie Andrews came up.

Andrews — a trained opera singer globally renowned and beloved for her roles in The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins — had her voice injured tragically in 1997 by surgery attempting to preserve it. (Andrews had the surgery after she strained her voice during the making of the the film Victor/Victoria.)

One big McEntire fan knew the story and offered both worry and reassurance, writing, “As a huge fan of both you and Julie Andrews, don’t let what happened to her happen to you. Take ALL the rest you need!!”