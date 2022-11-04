Alyssa Milano “Getting Closer” to Who’s the Boss Reboot, “Mrs. Rossini Hasn’t Aged”

When Hollywood star Alyssa Milano shared the photo below, of her with her Who’s the Boss? co-stars Tony Danza (Tony), Danny Pintauro (Jonathan), and Rhoda Gemignani (Mrs. Rosini), she captioned it: “Getting closer. If you know what I mean.”

Fans are clamoring for more information about the possible reboot and are in awe of “Mrs. Rossini” who “hasn’t changed one bit.” Mrs. Rossini was Tony and Sam’s neighbor from Brooklyn who occasionally came to Connecticut to visit. Another wrote: “Mrs Rosini never ages!” and another replied: “Mrs. Rossini hasn’t aged a day!” Rhoda Gemignani is 82.

The only living actor missing from the group shot is Judith Light (Angela). Katherine Helmond (Mona) passed away in 2019. She was 89.

The Who’s the Boss? sequel takes place 30 years after the original show ended in 1992. Samantha Micelli (Milano) is a single mom living in Angela’s old house with her father, former baseball player and retired housekeeper Tony Micelli (Danza).