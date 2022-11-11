Randall Park Climbs Into Daughter’s Cardboard Rocket “To Go to the Moon”

When not filming his new Netflix series Blockbuster with Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) or promoting Season 3 of Young Rock with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, comedic actor Randall Park (Fresh off the Boat) spends time at home with his family.

When Randall’s wife, actor Jae Suh Park (Friends from College, Never Have I Ever) shared the photo below, of Park in a cardboard rocket, she explained: “Our daughter asked him to build a rocket so she could go to the moon…“

Look how happy Randall is “in makeup” with his daughter…

Get ready to see more of Randall: he will appear next on the big screen in the comedy The People We Hate at the Wedding with Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt, among others. Trailer below.

The People We Hate at the Wedding will be in theaters on November 18, 2022.