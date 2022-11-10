‘Christmas on Mistletoe Lake’ Teen Star Is Voice of Sally in Snoopy Movies

The protagonist of the new holiday Lifetime movie Christmas on Mistletoe Lake is Reilly Shore (Genelle Williams). When the interior designer finds herself in the charming little town of Mistletoe Lake (it’s been on her bucket list of places to visit), she discovers the one and only inn in town is booked.

Luckily for Reilly, she befriends 12-year-old Emma (Hattie Kragten) who invites Reilly to stay on her dad’s boat before he sells it. She accepts and falls in love with Emma’s father, Raymond (Corey Sevier).

Above: An emotional scene with Williams and Kragten in Christmas on Mistletoe Lake (Lifetime)

If Emma’s voice sounds familiar, perhaps you’ve caught an episode of The Snoopy Show on AppleTV or have watched one of the TV movies Snoopy Presents: Lucy’s School or Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things Charlie Brown.

The 15-year-old Canadian-born actress Hattie Kragten provides the voice of Sally, Charlie Brown’s sister.

Another fun fact about Hattie: she is the real-life little sister of actor Isaac Kragten who plays Liam in the new Mila Kunis thriller Luckiest Girl Alive.

Christmas on Mistletoe Lake premieres on Lifetime on Thursday, November 10 at 8 pm ET.