Dolph Lundgren’s Gorgeous Daughter Stuns In Corset Sports Bra, “Where is This Gym?”

Hollywood movie star Dolph Lundgern is known for his roles in The Expendables (Gunner Jensen) and Rocky IV (Soviet boxer Ivan Drago) with Sylvester Stallone. When not a movie set, Lundgren is often at the gym, even after surgery.

With the photo above, he reported: “Finally doing surgery on my left ankle. I’ve had this injury since my time in the military. During 40 years of martial arts and doing action films, it’s been a fight every day. The joint is now basically destroyed.”

When the 65-year-old Swede shared the photo above, he wrote: “With my two trainers 👊 I’ve found that most important thing after any surgery is to determine how to combine rest with activity. The body needs to stay active to heal. So I try to use any opportunity to move, workout or stretch. Right now I’m combining upper body strength training with body weight Pilates for core and abs.”

Lundgren’s followers are more interested in learning more about his trainers than his approach to recovery. One wrote: “If my trainers looked like that I’d be at the gym every day too.” Another replied: “I want those trainers to train me” and another wants to know, “where is that gym?!”

The blond in the white corset sports bra is Lundgren’s daughter, professional model/actress Ida Lundgren (above with “daddio”). That Alo Yoga mesh corset tank is “lingerie-inspired” and lives up to its description as “Simply stunning.”

The brunette is his fiancee, Norwegian professional personal trainer Emma Krokdal (above in Beverly Hills). In the photo below, from left to right is Emma, Lundgren’s other daughter Greta, and Ida, at the movie theater to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru. Dolph provided the voice of Svengeance.

Get ready to see more of Dolph and on the big screen: The Expendables 4 is scheduled for a September 22, 2023 release, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on Christmas Day, Dcember 25, 2023.