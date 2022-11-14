Gene Simmons’ Daughter Sophie Stuns in Sheer Top, “Like Your Mom”

It’s been an exciting year for Sophie Simmons, the one and only daughter of KISS frontman Gene Simmons and actress Shannon Tweed Simmons.

The 30-year-old former reality TV star (Gene Simmons Family Jewels, Shannon & Sophie), singer and songwriter got engaged this summer and she’s been releasing new music.

Above is a sample of the single ‘Lovesick’ with Alan Walker.

Sophie is promoting the single on social media with stunning photos like the one above of her rocking a sheer top.

When L.A. photographer Alex Ting shared the over-the-shoulder portrait of Sophie above, more than one fan noted her resemblance to her mother. As one wrote: “Wow you two look so much alike now!” See photo below for a side-by-side comparison.