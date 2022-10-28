Lil Wayne’s Ex Toya Johnson Remarries, Rocks Fringe Bodysuit at Party

Toya Johnson is known as a reality star and as the ex-wife of rapper Lil Wayne, father of her daughter Reginae Carter (see below).

Toya launched her TV career in 2009 with Tameka “Tiny” Harris from the R&B group Xscape (also wife of rapper T.I.) on Tiny and Toya. Toya also starred in the reality shows Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta and Family and Friends, among others.

On October 15, 2022, Toya married Robert Rushing. As seen above and below, Reginae, Tiny, R&B star Monica, and Rasheeda (among others!) were her bridesmaids.

Just one week after the wedding, “Mrs. Rushing” celebrated her 39th birthday in a sexy fringe bodysuit and matching mask (see below).