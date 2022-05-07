Celtics Fans Irate Over Belief Giannis, Holiday Routinely Committing Offensive Fouls

The Bucks took a 2-1 lead over the Celtics with Giannis Antetokounmpo having his way and scoring 42 points in Game 3. But was it a fair fight?

The video highlights speak for themselves, with Celtics repeatedly hitting the floor after contact — but that doesn’t stop hundreds of angry commenters from voicing their opinions, too, in case the video evidence needs prosecutors.

Does Antetokounmpo get away with offensive fouls? Can Giannis just “run over people” (like Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum) as one disgruntled fan asks? Decide for yourself.

And is it just the former MVP who can make such moves? Or is it, as one commenter says watching Jrue Holiday at crunch time (below), “every Buck” who makes a move that’s able to get away with a push.

On the other side of the coin, are the Celtics flopping? Even at crunch time? Again, here’s the play.

“Perfect example of what every Bucks player gets away with,” writes one Celtics fan. “Refs handed them the game,” writes another of the irate Boston faithful.

But again, the other side of the coin. “Tatum can’t fall or flop in that situation smh,” says what might also be a Celtics fan, keeping it real.