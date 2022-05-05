NBA Legend Charles Barkley Won’t Touch Championship Trophy, “I Can’t Touch That”

NBA and broadcasting legend Charles Barkley had a chance to touch the Stanley Cup, the giant silver trophy that’s awarded each year to the champion of the National Hockey League. But Barkley refused, even as his broadcast mates Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith picked up the Cup.

Why? Because Barkley never won an NBA Championship, as he is relentlessly reminded. And so he made a rule for himself that he can’t touch a title trophy, from any sport.

“I can’t touch that,” Barkley said, “I would never touch a championship trophy. It’s a rule.”

For his part, Shaquille O’Neal didn’t hold the Stanley Cup for long. Shaq said: “I can’t lift it. I have bad shoulders from carrying the Lakers, the Magic, the Heat.”

Fans chimed in. One wrote: “Major respect to Chuck.” While another wrote: “Poor Chuck. I actually felt bad.”