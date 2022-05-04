Dwyane Wade Comments on 2 Proud Black NBA Dads: “People Can’t Understand What They’re Not Use To Seeing”

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies has been lighting up the NBA playoffs so far, with the high-flying superstar guard helping the Grizzlies draw even at one game apiece in their second round matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Another person lighting up the playoffs scene is Ja’s dad, Tee Morant. As you can see, he’s having a great time, in great seats.

The senior Morant enjoyed a friendly first round rivalry with the father of Karl-Anthony Towns (KAT), the Timberwolves star forward, even teasing and making sure his son Ja gave KAT’s dad his game jersey after the Grizzlies knocked Minnesota out of the playoffs.

In the Golden State series, Tee Morant keeps getting camera love for his sheer joy — and he has posed for some great pics with another NBA dad, Dell Curry, father of 2x NBA MVP Stephen Curry. (Dell Curry was an accomplished NBA player himself, of course.)

Bleacher Report shared a pic of the two courtside fathers, captioned: “Just two proud, supportive Black dads.”



People can’t understand what they’re not use to seeing. Keep supporting out loud!!!! https://t.co/jjMx2SSedo — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 4, 2022

Responding to the tweet, NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade wrote: “People Can’t Understand What They’re Not Use To Seeing.” He added: “Keep supporting out loud!!!!”

Wade’s notion about what people are used to joins an idea that’s been in the media sphere since earlier this month when former NBA star Kendrick Perkins defended two NBA dads, including Tee Morant, against criticism.

Perkins said: “A lot of us in the African American grew up without a Father. The fact that people have negative things to say about Tee Morant and Lavar Ball [father of two NBA stars, LiMelo and Lonzo] is very disturbing to me! Let those African American fathers be GREAT. Carry the hell on…”