Pharrell Sets Huge DC Jam Fest for Juneteenth, Father’s Day — Pusha T, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Usher

Pharrell has put together some of the biggest names in music to headline his Something In The Water festival, set to take place in Washington DC June 17-19.

The festival started in Virginia Beach — his hometown — in 2019, but times and Pharrell’s mind have changed. DC is the new spot for an entertainment extravaganza to rival Cochella, held on the weekend of Juneteenth and Father’s Day.

Pusha T, dropping It’s Almost Dry produced by Pharrell and Kanye West, is one of many headliners. Tickets here.

Here are the other names, so far: 6LACK, Adekunle Gold, Ashanti & Ja Rule, Ashe, Baby Tate, Baird, BIA, Blxst, Calvin Harris, Chloe x Halle, Dave Matthews Band, Davido, Denzel Curry, DJ Domo, Dominic Fike, Dreamer Isioma, Duckwrth, EARTHGANG, Emotional Oranges, ericdoa, Gracie Abrams, Hope Tala, Jean Dawson, Jeremy Zucker, JID, Jon Batiste, Lakeyah, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Lucky Daye, María Isabel, Mariah The Scientist, Moneybagg Yo, Montell Fish, Ogi, Omar Apollo, Ozuna, Paris Texas, Pharrell & Friends, Pusha T, Q, Quinn XCII, Rae Sremmurd, Raveena, Rei Ami, Roddy Ricch, ROLE MODEL, Run The Jewels, Saba, Sabrina Claudio, Skepta, Skiifall, Skillibeng, slowthai, Snoh Aalegra, Syd, Teyana Taylor, Thundercat, T.I., Tierra Whack, Tobe Nwigwe, Tokischa, Tyler, The Creator, Usher, YVNGXCHRIS.