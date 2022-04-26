Cynthia Erivo Puts Dog In Jean Jacket and Party Hat, “Cutest Thing on Timeline”

Anthony Anderson welcomes back celebrities Cynthia Erivo, Donald Faison and Iliza Shlesinger to the TV game show To Tell the Truth. The three celebrities will try to identify the real Munchkin from The Wizard of Oz film, an aerial chains performer, a grill master, a maggot farmer and an orchestra conductor.

When not on TV or on stage, singer/actress Cynthia Erivo spends time with her adorable Yorkie dog, Gigi. As seen in the photo montage above, fashion-forward Cynthia celebrated the birthday of Gigi, who rocked a jean jacket.

Cynthia’s fans are going wild for the look. One wrote: “this is the cutest thing on my timeline right now.” Another fan replied: “you ever been one-upped by a pup??? Yeah, me neither!!! 👀👀 Walks away defeated!!” The other dog in the pics below is Caleb.

To Tell the Truth airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on ABC.