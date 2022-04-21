Drake Talks Smack To 7’2″ NBA Star After Beat Down, “I’ll Be There”

Toronto Raptors super-fan and popular music maker Drake is always sitting front row at Raptors games. The singer has built a sturdy rapport with many of the league’s other stars, too, not just the Raptors players. One of those is the 7’2″ NBA MVP candidate Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

In Game 3 of the Sixers-Raptors series in Toronto, Embiid hit an overtime game-winning swish from deep to put the Raptors in a hole the size of what a meteor might make. The Raptors are now down 3-0 in their seven game series against the Sixers. Though the game was close, a 3-0 lead is a beat down, in hoops parlance.

Still, when Embiid tells Drake he’s “coming for the sweep” — a 4-0 series victory, that is — Drake responds with smack talk to the big man, saying “I’ll be there for that 3-1.”

Does Drake really think the Raptors will win Game 4, extending the series and making it 3-1? Maybe. Embiid surely does not.