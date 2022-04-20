NBA Playoffs: Jimmy Butler Defies Charles Barkley’s Powers of Description

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat is one uniquely determined superstar basketball player. And his determination and talent is putting a big stamp on the 2022 NBA playoffs early.

After a little controversy to end the regular season — where Butler engaged in a heated in-game exchange with head coach Erik Spoelstra and veteran presence Udonis Haslem — Jimmy Butler has entered the playoffs with even more fire than usual. Result: trouble for Heat opponents.

Butler had a playoff career high 45 points in Game 2 as the Heat went up 2-0 against the formidable Atlanta Hawks in the first round.

TNT’s colorful NBA commentator Charles Barkley was more than impressed, but felt restrained in his ability to accurately testify to what he’d just witnessed.

The restraint was the TV camera, which made Barkley have to settle for “Jimmy F’ing Butler” and then “Jimmy Freaking Butler.” The strength of Butler’s performance defied Barkley’s powers of description, at least on TV.

Barkley wished he were “at the crib” so he could properly f-bomb Butler’s outsize performance.