76ers New Normal: James Harden Leads Minutes Played, Takes Just 9 Shots in Win

James Harden announced upon his arrival in Philadelphia that he was there to help the 76ers win. Sure, that’s what every NBA player in history has said, but in Harden’s case the statement begged even more questions. The first and biggest question was how? How was James Harden going to help the 76ers win?

Was he going to be scoring-champion James Harden or lead-the-NBA-in-assists James Harden? And furthermore, which Harden did Joel Embiid and the 76ers need?

Harden answered these questions with the convenient catchall that he’d “do whatever it takes.” So far, then, in the playoffs, he’s done just that.

In Game 2 against the Raptors, Harden submitted about the slimmest stat sheet he could, taking only nine shots and making just three, while scoring a mere 14 points. (He was 7-of-8 from the free throw line.) Even the assists didn’t pile up — he recorded just six to go with six rebounds. Yet he had three steals and two blocks.

And it’s important to note his biggest number: Harden played 41 minutes, more than any other 76ers player. It was the second straight game he led the Sixers in minutes on the floor, logging 40 minutes in Game 1.

The 76ers are 2-0, having held their homecourt advantage twice. Those W’s are the be-all, end-all, not Harden’s individual stats — at least so far. Even NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who said that Harden would need to score big for the 76ers to be successful, has to acknowledge it may be playmaker Harden who fits the Sixers needs best.

But can Harden continue to defer his way to 76ers success? Time will tell.