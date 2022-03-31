Emily Osment Goes Hiking With Shirtless Boyfriend “Juicy Jack” In Desert

On the Young Sheldon episode “A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth,” while Sheldon (Iain Armitage) hides his old friend Paige (McKenna Grace) in his bedroom (at her request), Georgie (Montana Jordan) comes clean to his older girlfriend, TV “weathergirl” Mandy (Emily Osment, The Kominsky Method, Mom, Hannah Montana, Spy Kids).

When not playing Mandy on Young Sheldon, 30-year-old actress Emily Osment enjoys the great outdoors and with her real-life boyfriend whom she refers to as “my absolute soulmate captain juicy Jack of all trades.”

See cute couple photos above and below. He is the tall, handsome shirtless dude who is literally standing on top of the world (at Joshua Tree, California).

Emily captioned the kissing New Year Eve photo above: “Getting stronger and weirder with every year that passes. So happy to be right where I am.”

Emily’s fans couldn’t be happier for the actress. As one wrote: “WE LOVE JAAACCKKK! Happy birthday, Cowboy 🧡 And congratulations to the two of you for finding each other in this mad mad world.”

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CBS.