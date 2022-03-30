Leah Remini Wraps Herself Around Marc Anthony, “JLo’s Gonna Get Salty About This”

It’s no secret that actress Leah Remini has remained good friends with singer Marc Anthony, ex-husband of her best friend Jennifer Lopez. But when Leah (and Eva Longoria and Oscar de la Hoya) went to a recent Marc Anthony concert, and shared the group photos below, Leah’s fans teased her about how literally, physically close she is with Marc.

One fan replied in fun: “Dang Leah! Look at you wrapped all around Mark Anthony. Get it girl!” Another wrote: “Jlo is going to be salty about this” with crying/laughing emojis.

Don’t worry, Leah is just an affectionate person. Below is a pic of Leah (and her hubby Angelo Pagan!) from another Marc Anthony concert in 2019.

Swipe photo below to see Marc perform with Leah’s hubby Angelo on stage.

P.S. That’s Marc’s new lady friend, Miss Universe Nadia Ferreira, on the other side of him.