Kaley Cuoco Dances with Gorgeous ‘Flight Attendant’ Stunt Double, “Gonna Make You Sweat”

Hollywood star Kaley Cuoco has finished filming Season 2 of her new hit series The Flight Attendant. She celebrated on set with her gorgeous “twin” stunt double Monette Moio. The two talented blonds dance to the 1990 song “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” by C+C Music Factory.

Monette has also worked as the double double for Lily James (Pam and Tommy), Kate Hudson, Lizzy Caplan (Truth Be Told — photo below), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), and Ana de Armas (in the upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde), among others.

Kaley and Monette even spend time together off set. In the photos and video below, that’s Monette and her chef boyfriend Sean MacDonald showing Kaley how to work her brick oven!

Get ready for Season 2 — Sharon Stone plays the mother of Kaley’s character!