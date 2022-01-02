Tori Spelling Stuns In “Kelly” Green Ruffled Tuxedo Shirt, Tight Pencil Skirt

On Season 2 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, game show TV legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White welcome three new celebrities who are playing for their favorite charities. They are: figure ice skater Tara Lipinski, former child star Raven-Symone (That’s So Raven, Raven’s House), and former Beverly Hills, 90210 star turned reality star and mother of five, Tori Spelling will spin the famous wheel for a good cause.

Above: Tori Spelling on CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE (ABC/Eric McCandless)

For the televised fundraiser, 48-year-old Tori Spelling stunned in a kelly green Victorian-esque ruffle blouse with a black belt and form-fitting black pencil skirt. When Tori shared the close-up photo below, she wrote that green is her “confident power color.”

Below is another photo of Tori in gorgeous green ruffles, and with her former Beverly Hills, 90201 co-star Jennie Garth who played Kelly.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC, right before Supermarket Sweet at 9 pm.