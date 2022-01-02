Raven-Symoné Flaunts Short Curls on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, “Younger and Adorable”

On the tenth episode of Season 2 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White welcome three talented celebrities to the popular game show. American figure ice skater turned commentator Tara Lipinski, former child star Raven-Symoné (That’s So Raven, Raven’s House), and former Beverly Hills, 90210 turned mother of five, Tori Spelling spin the famous wheel of chance for a good cause.

Some fans might be surprised to see Raven with short curls. She talks about her new do, her weight loss journey and moving with her wife Miranda (who’s also in the video, driving) in the video below. As one fan replied directly to Raven: “Raven love the hair!! It makes you look younger and adorable!!”

Based on the New Year video above, it looks like Raven is back to braids. One fan replied: “So is it just me or is Raven giving off some Whoopi with the hair & glasses” — the comment has received more than 200 likes. Miranda is trying out long braids, too — see below.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC, right before Supermarket Sweep at 9 pm.