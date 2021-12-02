Watch Meg Ryan React To Paparazzi When Asked “Give Us a Big Smile!”

Hollywood icon Meg Ryan (Sleepless in Seattle, When Harry Met Sally, You’ve Got Mail, City of Angels) turned heads on the red carpet at the amfAR annual gala. She wore a stunning, curve-hugging sleeveless sequin dress with a pair of ankle strap heels. Watch the video below, and listen to one of the paparazzi photographers asking Meg to turn and show the front of the dress, and pleads with her — “Give us a big smile, please, Meg!” The gorgeous and talented 60-year-old actress acquiesces.

When Meg shared the video, her fans and famous friends reacted by showering her with praise including celebrity hair stylist Sally Hershberger who left a series of emojis (fire, applauding hands, et al).

One fan replied to Meg: “You look gorgeous and can I just say you have the best hair of all time! Your hair is still epic!” Another chimed in: “so jealous of her hair!” The curve-hugging cut-out dress below is by Cult Gaia.

We hope to see more of Meg, and on the big screen soon!