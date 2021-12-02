Miley Cyrus Giving Anna Nicole Smith Vibes In Push-Up Corset Dress with Pete Davidson

The word is out that pop icon Miley Cyrus and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson (who’s currently dating Kim Kardashian) are hosting the televised New Year’s Eve Party on NBC on Friday, December 31, 2021. To help spread the word, Miley shared the official poster below which is the work of young pop culture artist Sean Ellmore.

Sean Ellmore is a graduate of The University of the Arts (class of 2020), and works as a freelance illustrator in Philadelphia.

Ellmore says the image of Miley Cyrus (in a push-up mini dress and fishnets) and Pete Davidson (in a hot pink tuxedo) for the 2022 New Year’s Eve Party poster was “heavily inspired by 50s illustration (and the anna nicole show tbh).”

It’s not the first time Sean painting Miley. As seen in the “Delicious” video below, Sean’s paintings of Miley were recently featured in Interview magazine.