Sean Penn’s Daughter Stuns In Tiny Mini Dress, “Mama’s Pretty Face!”

Hollywood movie star Sean Penn stars and directs the drama Flag Day about John Vogel, a father (Sean Penn) who lives a double life as a con man to provide for his daughter Jennifer, who is portrayed by Sean Penn’s real life daughter Dylan Penn. Actress Katheryn Winnick plays the ex-wife Patty. Josh Brolin and Regina King co-star.

When Dylan shared the red carpet photos above from the Cannes Film Festival, one fan replied: “Dad‘s honey!❤️ But Mama‘s pretty face!” In real life, Dylan’s mother is actress Robin Wright (House of Cards, The Princess Bride), ex-wife of Sean Penn. P.S. That stunning dress Dylan is wearing is CHANEL.